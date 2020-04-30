Islamabad: CM Punjab meets Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - CM Punjab Usman Buzdar has reportedly met Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss the current political situation of the country.

According to the sources, consultations were made between the two on the political situation and Joint session of the Parliament.

During th meeting, CM Punjab briefed the PM regarding ongoing projects in different constituencies of Punjab.

Chief Minister assured the PM that all issues of the members of the National Assembly will be solved.

CM Punjab has invited members of the Tehreek-e-Insaf on dinner. He will give dinner to the Tehreek-e-Insaf and allied members of the National Assembly at Punjab House.

The Punjab Chief Minister will do his part to ensure the attendance of the Members of the National Assembly in the joint session of Parliament.

Usman Bazdar will also review the proceedings of the joint session of Parliament tomorrow.