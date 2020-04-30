Matters of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday to discuss matters of mutual interest.

The delegation consisting of Aminul Haq and Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui discussed bills being tabled during upcoming joint session of the Parliament.

MQM-P has also announced to attend the joint sitting of parliament and support government on electronic voting machines (EVMs); however the government has assured its coalition partner about bills regarding Hyderabad University and census.