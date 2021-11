Qureshi said all members of his party and allied parties are on same page for these reforms.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday has said that the government s electoral reforms are aimed at securing public interest.

Talking to media at the Parliament House in Islamabad, he said in this regard we have taken our allies into confidence.

