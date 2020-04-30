Doctor among three traders killed by Indian troops in cold blood in Srinagar

Srinagar (Web Desk): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiri businessmen and a surgeon doctor in cold blood in Srinagar.

The troops martyred a cement trader Altaf Ahmad Butt, a property dealer, a tea stall owner and a dental surgeon identified as Mudassar during a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Hyderpora area of the city on Monday evening.

The killings triggered protest in Burzalla and Press Enclave areas of the city and the protesters demanded bodies of the victims. They said that Indian troops are killing innocent Kashmiris under a recently carved policy by Indian Home Minister Amit Shah during his recent visit to the occupied territory. As per this policy, the troops have been asked to target innocent civilians for any attacks on Indian forces in the territory, they added.

Speaking to the media, martyr Altaf Butt’s niece Saima Butt said that her uncle was a common man and was not involved in any militant activity as claimed by the police. “My uncle has been murdered. He was used as a human shield during the cordon and search operation. He ran a hardware shop and owned the complex where the forces had come for checking,” said Saima.

During protest at Press Enclave in Srinagar, family members of the victims also demanded the return of bodies of the victims for proper burial. “Police should return the body of my beloved son,” said the wailing mother of victim Dr Mudasir, adding that her son was innocent. Other family members of martyrs outrightly rejected police claim and added that all the martyrs were innocent.