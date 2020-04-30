Ch Pervaiz Elahi thanked for inquiring after health of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former president and Pakistan People’ Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz telephoned Chaudhry Salik Hussain and inquired about the health of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat.

Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz visited the hospital where former prime minister is undergoing treatment and inquired about the health of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

Hamza Shahbaz also met Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervez Elahi, MNA Chaudhry Salik Hussain and inquired about the health Ch Shujaat.

