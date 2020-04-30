ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Dr. Faisal Sultan on Friday said that the government is taking concrete steps to ensure the provision of better health facilities.

Talking to media after inaugurating upgradation of Medical and Surgical ICU at Polyclinic Hospital, he said improving health sector is among top priorities of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The special assistant said construction of a hospital will be started soon at G-11 Islamabad and funds have been allocated for this purpose.