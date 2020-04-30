ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhary Fawad Hussain on Friday has said that world community will have to come forward for the help of Afghan people.

Talking to press attaches of foreign embassies in Islamabad, he said situation in Afghanistan greatly impacts Pakistan.



We want an inclusive government in Afghanistan but at the same time, we are also concerned about the humanitarian crisis there, he added.

Chaudhary Fawad Hussain warned that the global terrorist organizations would benefit from any deterioration of situation in Afghanistan. He said stability in Afghanistan is imperative to deny space to terrorist outfits.

The information minister said India has remained involved in fake propaganda campaign against Pakistan.

He emphasized the need for international efforts to combat the issue of fake news.

Fawad Chaudhry was of the view that there should be a code of conduct for media at the international level so that concocted news could not be spread on the social media against other countries.