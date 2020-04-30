The leaders will exchange views over ongoing political scenario and anti-government strategy.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is likely to rejoin opposition’s alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to give tough time to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Sources told that PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto is scheduled to meet Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) chief and PDM head Fazlur Rehman today (Friday).

The leaders will exchange views over ongoing political scenario and anti-government strategy.

They will also deliberate upon the situation caused by the increasing inflation in the country.

Earlier, Bilawal Bhutto said that opposition is united under the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif. My party will fully support opposition leader in joint session of the Parliament, he pledged.

