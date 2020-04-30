The speaker has appealed the opposition leader to play role for approval of electoral reforms bill

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser on Friday has forwarded a letter to Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif regarding the matter of legislation.

Electoral reforms bill has been approved by NA but it still needs green signal from Senate, the letter read.

The government has decided to present the bill in joint session of the Parliament for which, we want parliamentary committee to meet again and discuss the bill, the speaker stated.

Asad Qaiser urged the opposition to develop consensus over the bill by keeping aside political differences. He further assured that speaker office is ready to cooperate with government and opposition.