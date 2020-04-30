Govt should fight its own flaws to run country on Riyasat-e-Madina rules: Hamza

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz on Friday has advised the government to fight against its own flaws to run the country on the rules of Riyasat-e-Madina.



Talking to media in Lahore, the PML-N leader said that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan took revenge from the nation. The people have been dragged into the problems by increasing the prices of basic things, he added.



Earlier, Hamza Shahbaz said that the general masses are fed up of increasing inflation in the country. He said that the current government has failed miserably in tackling the issues.