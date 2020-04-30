All out measures will be taken to stop the unnecessary increase in price of sugar: Buzdar

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has directed concerned officials to take solid measures to stabilize price and availability of sugar.

In a statement, he directed to continue indiscriminate actions and crackdown against hoarders and profiteers.

The Chief Minister said protection of the rights of consumers is the prime responsibility of the government and nobody is allowed to exploit consumers.

He said all out measures will be taken to stop the unnecessary increase in price of sugar.