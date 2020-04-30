KARACHI (Dunya News) – Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) candidate Qurban Ali Qadri in Karachi’s PS-90 constituency has joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

While during a ceremony in Karachi on the participation of TLP candidate Qurban Ali Qadri in the PTI, Opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh presented him a PTI’s muffler.

“I welcome all the participants here in the ceremony. Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan is a true lover of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). Today, Pakistan is ruled by a true lover of the Holy Prophet (PBUH),” Haleem Adil said.

The opposition leader further said that innocent youth in Malir was killed by PPP’s mafia in Malir. “Nazim Jokhio was killed for making video, a woman was also shot dead in Larkana. Bilawal Bhutto is present in Larkana but does not take any notice, these people are the killers of the people of Sindh, the opposition is just wailing over inflation,” he added.