PDM decides to hold long march against govt in December

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has decided to hold a long march in December.

This was decided during a PDM’s session which is underway to devise a protest strategy against the rising inflation across the country.

The meeting is continued under a chair of Maulana Fazlur Rehman, head of the anti-government coalition. The meeting is continued through video link.

The meeting is attended by PML-N quid, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, Mahmood Khan Achakzai, Sardar Akhtar Mengal and Aftab Sherpao.

The meeting is also reviewing a strategy for a joint sitting of parliament on November 10.

According to sources, it was decided during the meeting that protests would be held in all the provinces against inflation while a long march would be held after the protest. This long march may be in December, the date will be announced later.

It may be recalled that a few days ago, Prime Minister Imran Khan while addressing the nation had said that it was inevitable to increase the prices of petroleum products otherwise the deficit would increase.

A day after the speech, the federal government sharply increased the prices of petroleum products. The price of petrol was increased by more than Rs 8 per liter.