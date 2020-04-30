PML-N expresses people's feelings, wants to become voice of people: Maryam

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and PML-N want to express the feelings of the people and wants to cure their grievances.

In a series of tweet, Maryam Nawaz said that the PML-N and PDM want to become voice of people. “The severe punishment of inflation imposed by an incompetent ruler, the suicides of fed up people with starvation and even after making country as most backward in the region but the business of lies continues from upper to lower level,” she added.

The PML-N vice-president said that this arrogance appears when the heart of the ruler deprived from sympathy.

Maryam Nawaz also mentioned that those who do not have feelings for the poor after plunging more than half of the population into abyss of poverty, only they cannot stop from speaking. “Just ask people if they want Nawaz Sharif’s Pakistan of 2017 or your Pakistan of poverty, inflation, unemployment, unrest, terrorism and starvation,” she questioned.

Maryam Nawaz said that the PDM and the PML-N want to express the feelings of the people and cure their sufferings. “The PML-N and the PDM want to stand with you in your hour of grief and want to become voice of the people.”

“What do you think should be our most effective and extreme step in this regard,” Maryam Nawaz asked suggestions from the general public at the end.

