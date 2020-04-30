Govt lifts proscribed status of TLP

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal government on Saturday removed the proscribed status of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

The development comes after Interior Ministry sent a summary of the Punjab government to the Law Ministry on the issue of removing the proscribed status of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

The approved summary stated that the Punjab government had recommended to remove the banned status of Tehreek-e-Labbaik and the TLP has assured that there will be no more violent protests in the future.

On Friday last week, Punjab cabinet had asked the federal government to end Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) s proscribed status and remove all restrictions imposed on the group.

The Punjab home department had forwarded a summary to Provincial Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for the revocation of the TLP s proscribed status.

It is to be mentioned here that the Punjab Cabinet Committee on Law and Order had devised a plan to take the proscribed title of TLP off after government-TLP agreement.

The federal government’s steering committee led by state minister Ali Muhammad Khan had already finalised modalities to offer relief to the TLP and its leadership.

The government had earlier declared the TLP as a "militant organisation" for creating unrest in the country after a series of violent clashes.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that the government decided to consider the already-banned group as a "militant organisation".