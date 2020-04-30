Usman Buzdar said an ample stock of sugar is available in the province.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said in Saturday while ruling out rumors of shortage of sugar said that there is ample stock of sugar in the province.

The Punjab chief minister took to the Twitter to address the rumors of shortage of sugar in the province and said that more than 20 days stock of imported and local sugar in available in Punjab.

“Sugar is also available at Rs 90 per kg at over 200 big stores and 1600 shops in Lahore too and the supply is continuous,” he wrote.

"I have instructed the concerned authorities to take steps to start crushing before November 15," he said and added instructions have also been issued to the Advocate General Punjab and his team to formulate a better strategy regarding various sugar related cases pending in the court.

Buzdar went on to say that the district administration would ensure availability of sugar in small shops to stabilize prices in the market.