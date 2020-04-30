our focus remains on enhancing conventional capability of Pakistan Army, says army chief

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has emphasized that only a well trained army equipped with future battlefield technologies can safeguard sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country.

According to the Inter-Service Public Relation (ISPR), COAS Bajwa visited HQ Southern Command Multan.

The army chief was given detailed briefing on operational, training and administrative matters of the formation. General Bajwa reviewed the field formation training exercises and praised the professionalism and determination of the personnel.

Later, the COAS visited Kot Abdul Hakim to witness integrated training of strike Corps troops busy in practising drills and procedures involving crossing of major water obstacles as part of offensive manoeuvre. He also interacted with participants of exercise.

Speaking on the occasion, COAS Bajwa said that such exercises enhance confidence of troops and hone professional skills for enhancing their optimal combat potential. “Pakistan Army is a well trained and battle hardened cohesive force ready to take on any challenge confronting defence and security of Pakistan, he remarked.

Despite challenges, our focus remains on enhancing conventional capability of Pakistan Army including ISPR, Air Defence, Cyber & mechanisation, the army chief reiterated.

Earlier on arrival at HQ southern Command, the army chief was received by Commander Southern Command Lieutenant General Muhammad Chiragh Haider.