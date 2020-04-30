Punjab government has been given authority to use Rangers wherever it wants for next 60 days.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Wednesday that Rangers have been given powers to maintain law and order situation in Punjab for the next 60 days.

Talking to media in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said that Punjab government has been given authority for 60 days under Anti-Terror Act and Rangers have been summoned for 60 days under Article 147.

Sheikh Rashid went on to say that police force was sprayed with bullet from Kalashnikovs in Sadhoke which led to the martyrdom of three police personnel and wounding 70 others with eight in critical condition.

The interior minister said that the notification ins this regard has been issued.