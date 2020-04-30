Fawad Ch said no one will be allowed to challenge writ of the state

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has said that the banned organization should not dare to blackmail as the organization will no longer be considered a political but a militant organization.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, he said that the banned organization is not a religious party anymore and will be treated just as the rest of the terrorist organisations were eliminated, adding that the government does not want bloodshed.

The minister said that that no one will be allowed to challenge writ of the state, adding that every individual has the right to have his own particular belief, but no one will be allowed to blackmail the state.

Fawad Ch said that the state and the government demonstrated utmost restraint and avoided use of force against the violent protesters of banned TLP. He said it is now responsibility of all the institutions to treat banned TLP as a militant outfit.

Fawad Chaudhry said checking activities of such groups has become inevitable to secure lives of the people and to uphold the sanctity of the state of Pakistan.

The Minister said the government is also vigilant about the fake news and negative propaganda being spread on the social media. He said such elements should refrain from spreading fake news otherwise the state will come hard on them.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the cabinet was also briefed about the use of Electronic Voting Machines. He said it has been decided to write a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan to hold upcoming by-election in Lahore through EVMs.

Regarding inflation, the Minister said prices of essential items in Pakistan, excluding ghee, are less in the region.

On the domestic front, he said prices of wheat and other kitchen items are less in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as compared to rates of these items in Sindh. He urged the Sindh Government to pay special attention to control inflation in the province.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the cabinet also approved conducting of a screening test of CSS aspirants.