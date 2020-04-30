ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) has declared the proposed law to make rape offenders impotent as un-Islamic.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan had called for chemical castration of rapists after the motorway rape case. The law ministry later drafted amendments to the criminal law. The federal cabinet had sought the opinion of the Council of Islamic Ideology on the issue.

According to a statement issued by the 225th two-day session of the Council of Islamic Ideology, the CII had declared the punishment to make impotent of rape offenders as un-Islamic and suggested other punishments.

The statement also said that the Council of Islamic Ideology has approved a bill to legislate on the sighting of the crescent. Training sessions on the sighting of the crescent should be held in different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It also stated that the council endorsed the Bill 2020 to make Arabic compulsory in educational institutions, saying that it was a religious and constitutional requirement to take steps for the teaching of Arabic language. “Persian, Turkish and Chinese should also be included in the curriculum as an optional subject in secondary schools,” it added.