Trains to be used as alternate amid protest of banned outfit

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Railways (PR) has decided to run trains from an alternative route due to the protest of the banned outfit.

According to the spokesperson of the railways, trains coming and going from Peshawar and Rawalpindi to Lahore are being diverted via Jund, Basal, Kandian, Sargodha, Sangla Hill and Sheikhupura.

The spokesperson also said that the railway administration has decided to run the trains coming and going from Peshawar and Rawalpindi to Lahore by an alternative route in view of the current situation,

The spokesperson said that the Subak Khram, the Islamabad Express, and the Rawal Express trains, running from Rawalpindi to Lahore, were also suspended from both the sides for today. Green Line train also suspended from Rawalpindi to Lahore.