RIYADH (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday while ensuring Pakistan’s to the security of Saudi Arabia said that if need be, Pakistan will defend Saudi Arabia.

Addressing the Saudi-Pak Investment Forum in Riyadh on Monday, he said that India and Pakistan can move forward as good neighbors and we want to restore cricketing ties with India.

The prime minister said that yesterday Pakistan made history in the T20 World Cup by defeating India.

He urged the Saudi companies and entrepreneurs to benefit from Pakistan s strategic location as well huge investment potential in diverse areas of economy including housing and construction.

Imran Khan particularly mentioned the mega development projects of Ravi City and Central Business District in Lahore.

He said it is the right time for Saudi investors to benefit from these projects.

The Investment Forum was attended by senior representatives of the leading Saudi companies and entrepreneurs as well as Pakistani businessmen.