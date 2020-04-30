PTI's Jamshed, PML-N's Shaista file nominations for NA-133 bypoll in Lahore

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Jamshed Iqbal Cheema,Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Shaista Pervaiz Malik and other candidates submitted their nominations papers for the NA-133 by-election in Lahore.

Speaking to the journalists outside the office of Returning Officer, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema said that money laundering has been eradicated in the country and the exports have increased. “Only PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz’s speeches show inflation.

Meanwhile, PML-N leader Shaista Pervaiz Malik submitted his nomination papers through his representative.

On this occasion, Ali Pervaiz Malik said, “Inshallah the people of the constituency will not be disappointed, the preliminary list of candidates will be posted tomorrow.”

It may be recalled that senior PML-N leader Pervaiz Malik had passed away due to illness after which by-elections were announced in this constituency.

In the 2018 elections, PML-N s Pervaiz Malik had won with more than 89,000 votes, while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Ejaz Chaudhary had secured more than 77,000 votes.

On Friday, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema resigned as special assistant to the prime minister (SAPM) on national food security. He had tendered his resignation to Prime Minister Imran Khan to contest NA-133 by-election in Lahore.

Earlier, the PML-N has fielded Shaista Pervaiz Malik, widow of former PML-N Lahore president Pervaiz Malik, for NA-133 by-poll to be held on Dec 5.

The PML-N awarded ticket to Shaista Pervaiz Malik in NA-133 by-election. The seat fell vacant last week after the death of Malik.

Currently, Shaista Pervaiz is an MNA on a reserved seat for women.

The Election Commission had fixed Dec 5 for by-poll in NA-133 and also issued code of conduct.

The ECP notification says: “No government or authority shall post or transfer any official in the district where the schedule for byelection in NA-133 is announced till the publication of name of returned candidate. No government functionary or elected representative including a local government functionary shall announce any development scheme for the constituency where election is under process till Dec 5.”

Candidates can file their nominations till Oct 25. Scrutiny of the papers will be done on Oct 30 and an appeal.