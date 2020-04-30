DHAKA (Dunya News) – Pakistan High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Imran Ahmed Siddiqui, paid a courtesy call on Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official Gono Bhaban residence on Monday.

During the meeting, the high commissioner presented an original copy of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan s message to the Bangladeshi PM.

Imran Ahmed Siddiqui said Pakistan is keen to enhance its relations with Bangladesh.

On the occasion, Sheikh Hasina Wajid said South Asian nations should work together to eliminate the curse of hunger, poverty and illiteracy and for the wellbeing of the people in the region.

She said the key principle of Bangladesh s foreign policy, enunciated by flate former PM Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, is "Friendship to all, malice to none".

Ambassador-at-Large, Mohammad Ziauddin, and PM s Principal Secretary, Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, were also present.