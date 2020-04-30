ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday congratulated nation after Pakistan thrashed India by historic 10 wickets.

Addressing a press conference, Sheikh Rashid said that Pakistanis celebrated the historic win in a befitting manner while on the other hand, Indians threw stones at houses of their cricketers. If it was in my hand, I would have announced a public holiday today, he added.

Talking about protests of banned outfit, he said that the talks with the organization were good and reiterated that he is only heading the committee on insistence of Saad Rizvi.

Regarding Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the minister said that the anti-government alliance does not enjoy support of masses and not a single man who was affected by rising inflation in the country was part of their protests.