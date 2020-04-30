ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu Monday congratulated Pakistan Cricket Team for clinching a remarkable ten wickets victory against India in the T20 World Cup in Dubai.

In a PAF media release, the Air Chief said, “This outclass performance has made all Pakistanis proud and we wish best of the luck to the team for all up-coming matches of T20 World Cup.”

T20 World Cup: Pakistan crush India by 10 wickets

Captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan smashed unbeaten half-centuries as Pakistan crushed India by 10 wickets to register their first win over their arch-rivals in a Twenty20 World Cup on Sunday.

Chasing 152 for victory, Babar (68) and Rizwan (79) took apart the Indian bowling as they steered their team home with 13 balls to spare in Dubai.

Left-arm quick Shaheen Shah Afridi set up victory - their first over their neighbours in six attempts in the tournament - with figures of 3-31 that kept down India to 151-7 despite a valiant 57 from skipper Virat Kohli.