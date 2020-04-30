ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Monday said that jubilation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Pakistan win over India should be eye opener for Modi and company.

Fawad Chaudhry, in a tweet, said that physical and mental oppression of Muslims by the hands of Modi’s men should be condemned and stressed that voices against extremism should be raised.

Earlier, In IIOJK, despite heavy deployment of Indian troops and police across the territory, streets erupted in jubilation with young and old Kashmiris on Sunday night immediately after Pakistan handed a crushing defeat to India in Dubai in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Pakistan in their opening match defeated India by 10 wickets. This was India’s first 10-wicket defeat in Twenty20 cricket.

Videos going viral on social media showed overjoyed Kashmiris who were unable to contain their joy over Pakistan’s victory. They took to the streets in Srinagar and other areas, burst fire crackers, danced, waved Pakistani flag and chanted pro-Pakistan slogans.