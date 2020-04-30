SC directed to use latest technology and take all the expenses from the owner of Nasla Tower

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Supreme Court (SC) on Monday has ordered to demolish Nasla Tower in Karachi within a week.



During the hearing at Karachi registry, the apex court has directed to use latest technology in the process and take all the expenses from the owner of Nasla Tower.



Seize the properties of the owner if he refuses to pay the expenses, the court remarked.

Subsequently, the Supreme Court has ordered the Karachi commissioner to submit report after demolishing the tower.

Previously, SC had turned down the review petitions filed by owners and allottees in Nasla Tower case and directed the commissioner to act on the June 16 order and told that written decision in this regard will soon be issued.



Earlier, SC had remarked that the building should be demolished, as proved by the record that Nasla Tower was built on the occupied land.



The top court remarked that it had reviewed the documents of all the concerned institutions and directed the commissioner to take immediate custody of Nasla Tower building, no concession can be given on illegal constructions.