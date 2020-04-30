PM to attend Middle East Green Initiative Summit in Riyadh today

RIYADH (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is in Riyadh on the second leg of his three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia, to attend the Middle East Green Initiative Summit on Monday.

The Prime Minister is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Energy Minister Hammad Azhar and Special Assistant for Environment Malik Amin Aslam.

At the MGI Summit, the Prime Minister will share his perspective on the challenges faced by the developing countries due to climate change.

He will also highlight Pakistan’s experience of launching nature-based solutions to address the environmental challenges.

During his stay in Riyadh, the Prime Minister will have bilateral interaction with Saudi leadership, with particular focus on advancing economic and trade relations, creating more opportunities for Pakistani workforce and welfare of Pakistani Diaspora in the Kingdom.

The two sides will also exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The Prime Minister will also participate in an event on promotion of investment in Pakistan and interact with leading investors and businessmen from Saudi Arabia and Pakistani Diaspora in the Kingdom.