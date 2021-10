Mass Transit Authority has completed repairing work of the stations.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Metro Bus service and Orange Line Train have resumed operation after a hiatus of five days.

According to details, the service remained suspended from Wednesday to Sunday due to protests. Orange Line will be operational from Ali Town to Dera Gujran; however, metro service was partially resumed due to damages to several stations.

