CJP Gulzar Ahmed has remarked that 90 percent Karachi is standing on grey structure.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Supreme Court (SC) on Monday has conducted hearing on a case pertaining to constructing parking area on a welfare plot in Karachi.

During the proceedings, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed has remarked that 90 percent Karachi is standing on grey structure. You only come to office to drink tea, he reprimanded the concerned officials.

On the other hand, SC summoned Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah in Gujjar Nullah case.

The case was heard at the apex court’s Karachi registry. Supreme Court asked the concerned officials of what steps have been taken by the government for rehabilitation of the affectees.

On this Advocate General Sindh informed the court that CM has submitted a report as government is facing some financial constraints.