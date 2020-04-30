CM Jam Kamal has tendered his resignation to the Balochistan Governor

QUETTA (Dunay News) – Disgruntled lawmaker of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Abdul Rehman Khetran on Monday withdrew his no-confidence motion after Jam Kamal resigned.

During the Balochistan Assembly session, Speaker said that CM Jam Kamal has resigned under article 130 clause 8 of the constitution of Pakistan.

Earlier, Jam Kamal Khan stepped down from his post after weeks of political tussle in the province after disgruntled members of the ruling BAP tabled a no-confidence motion against the CM.

CM Jam Kamal has tendered his resignation to the Balochistan Governor after talks at a meeting held at the Governor House.

Sharing his message on social media micro-blogging website, Jam Kamal said that beside many deliberate political hindrances, he has given his utmost time and energy for the overall governance and development of Balochistan, adding that he would rather leave respectfully and not be part of their monetary agenda and bad governance formulation.