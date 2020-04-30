Bilawal said that the ongoing development works in Karachi be completed as soon as possible.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab called on Pakistan People s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday, Dunya News reported.

According to sources, the meeting was held at the Bilawal House in Karachi during which Murtaza Wahab briefed the PPP chairman about the ongoing development projects in Karachi.

Speaking on the occasion, Bilawal Bhutto said that the steps taken by the local administration for the solution of longstanding problems in the city in a very short span of time is a good start to resolve these issues.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that he would not tolerate any obstacle in the development of the city and directed that the ongoing development works in Karachi be completed as soon as possible.

