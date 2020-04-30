Peace and stability in the region and the situation in Afghanistan were discussed in the meeting.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that there is a need for global convergence on Afghanistan to avoid humanitarian crisis.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), H E Stefano Pontecorvo, Senior Civil representative of NATO called on COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ).

During the meeting, issues of mutual interest came under discussion, while peace and stability in the region and the situation in Afghanistan were also discussed.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan s role in Afghan situation including successful evacuation operations and efforts for regional stability.

He also assured to enhance cooperation with Pakistan on Afghanistan and regular engagement by the NATO countries for all bilateral issues.