LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Safe Cities Authority has seized car of provincial minister for Prisons Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan over non-payment of e-challans.

According to details, the car was stopped as seven e-challans were not paid. On this, the minister got angry and also wrote a letter to Inspector General (IG) Punjab.

Inquiry into the incident is underway on order of IG Punjab. Sources have also claimed that a fake number plate was also being used on the car of the minister.