FAISALABAD (Dunya News) – Convener of Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) October 16 rally, Kashif Nawaz Randhawa has leveled serious allegations against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah.



The convener has said that the PML-N leader is trying to disrupt the public gathering that is scheduled to be held in Faisalabad on Saturday.

He said that Jamiat Ahle Hadith is organizing the rally for PDM workers.