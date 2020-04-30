He said community welfare center for transgenders is also being established in Lahore.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar says the government will provide every possible medical facility to the people living in the old-age homes.

Chairing a meeting in Lahore today to review the performance of Social Welfare Department, he directed to ensure regular visits of doctors to the old-age homes.

The Chief Minister said Punjab government has established special squad for crackdown against begging mafia across the province.

He said two children homes will be established in Attock and Toba Tek Singh.

Usman Buzdar said new state of the art centres will be established for rehabilitation and treatment of drug addicts.