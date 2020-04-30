LAHORE (Dunya News) – President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Mian Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday while paying tribute to Pervaiz Malik said farewell my friend and trusted colleague.

Shehbaz Sharif, in a tweet, said that Pervaiz Malik was an amazing human being, a trusted college and a loyal party worker who stood by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif all his life no matter what.

“Farewell my friend. May Allah be kind to you”, he prayed.

PML-N Lahore President and Member of National Assembly Pervaiz Malik passed away on Monday.

Muhammad Pervaiz Malik was born on 18 November 1947 in Lahore.

Pervaiz Malik had served Minister for Commerce and Textile in Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s cabinet from August 2017 to May 2018.

He was elected to the National Assembly of Pakistan for five times. He won the election in 1997, 2002, 2010, 2013 and 2018.