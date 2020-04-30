ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is the only party which has provided record of its forty thousand donors to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Talking to the media persons outside the Election Commission of Pakistan, in Islamabad on Monday, he said the facts regarding the funding sources of PML (N) and PPP will also come before the nation now as the financial experts and chartered accounts will examine these details.

He said both the parties used to take money from mafias in the past. He said the PML (N) used the party accounts for money laundering.