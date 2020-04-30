ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – As a move to de-escalate hostile relations between arch-rivals, Speaker of Lok Sabha, Om Birla on Monday has invited Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani to visit India.



According to a letter, the invitation has been forwarded to Senate chairman to attend a ceremony marking centenary of Lok Sabha’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on December 4.



Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the ceremony.



On the other hand, sources told that consultations are being carried out regarding Sanjrani’s visit to India.