Conversion of 450 schools into STEM schools will be a game changer: Fawad

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain says Pakistan Science Foundation is going to launch a program today (Wednesday) which will be a game-changer.

In his tweets, the minister said the project has been designed to convert 450 government schools into STEM (science, technology, engineering, and Maths) schools because the country cannot change unless government schools are modernized.

He said after the initial 450 schools, more schools will follow this model.

Chaudhary Fawad Hussain said universities have been asked to adopt schools and improve the quality of science education at the school level.