Yousuf Raza Gillani was heading to Italy to attend a conference.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Leader of the Opposition in Senate Yousuf Raza Gillani and his daughter on Wednesday were barred from leaving the country at Islamabad Airport.

According to sources, former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gillani was heading to Italy to attend a conference.

Sources further said that the PPP leader was stopped because his name is on Exit Control List (ECL).