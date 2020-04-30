Ahsan Iqbal said that the opposition will not allow the federal ministers to do whatever they want.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday has said that an ordinance is being brought to extend the tenure of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chief Justice (r) Javed Iqbal.

Talking to media, the PML-N leader said that the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is holding one-sided amendment in the law.



There was also no national consensus on the matter of installing electronic voting machine (EVM) for elections, he added.



Ahsan Iqbal said that the opposition will not allow the federal ministers to do whatever they want.