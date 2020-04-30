Doctors say that NLE is not acceptable under any circumstances.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against doctors who were protesting against National Licensing Exam (NLE).

The FIR includes clauses of obstruction of duty and assaulting police personnel. However, sources have said that 23 doctors, detained last night, have been released on orders of DC Islamabad.

A day earlier, police baton-charged and fired tear gas on doctors protesting outside Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) in the federal capital.

The protesters tried to enter the building of the commission and when police tried to stop them, the doctors hurled stones at the personnel and also assaulted SP Nosherwan.

It merits mention that doctors are protesting against National Licensing Exam (NLE).The protestors say that the exam will be an additional burden on them.

The doctors have also demanded that MDCAT should be taken by UHS instead of PMC.