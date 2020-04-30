Recruitment of over 1000 workers in jails start on CM Buzdar's directives

LAHORE (Dunya News) – On the directives of Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar, the process of recruiting over 1000 workers in jails has been started.



During a meeting, the CM reviewed prison package and approved appointment of 4930 wardens and doctors and paramedical staff. The CM also expressed satisfaction over recruiting 44 psychiatrists.



On the occasion, Sardar Usman Buzdar directed to provide quality food to the prisoners in jails and also ordered to prepare suggestions to end torture and inhumane behavior with the convicts.