RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Corps Commander Rawalpindi Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and Corps Commander Lahore Lieutenant General Muhammad Abdul Aziz have conferred military awards to the Army officers and soldiers on Tuesday.

In an investiture ceremony, the Rawalpindi corps commander conferred military awards to the Army Officers and soldiers of Rawalpindi and Mangla Corps, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

The ISPR also stated that Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza was Chief Guest on the awards’ distribution ceremony of Rawalpindi and Mangla Corps held at Army Auditorium General Headquarters (GHQ).

The awards of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military), Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Tamgha-i-Basalat were conferred on Army officers and soldiers.

Around 25 Shaheed (martyred) soldiers were awarded Tamgha-i-Basalat, whereas the next of kins of Shuhada (martyrs) received their awards posthumously.

Moreover, 67 officers were awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and 122 officers were awarded Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military) for rendering meritorious services to the nation.

A large number of senior Army officers and families of awardees attended the ceremony.

On the other hand, the corps commander Lahore in an investiture ceremony awarded military awards to army officers and soldiers of Multan, Lahore, Gujranwala and Bahawalpur Corps.

Commander Lahore Corps, Lieutenant General Muhammad Abdul Aziz was the Chief Guest on the ceremony held at Lahore.

The awards of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military), Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Tamgha-i-Basalat were conferred on Army officers and soldiers.

Around 20 Shaheed (martyrs) Soldiers were awarded Tamgha-i-Basalat whereas next of kins of Shuhada received their awards posthumously.

Moreover, 24 officers were awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and 34 officers were awarded Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military) for rendering meritorious services to the nation.