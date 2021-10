PML-N's female workers protest against hike in petrol prices by using donkey carts

MULTAN (Dunya News) – The female workers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Tuesday have staged a unique protest in Multan against increasing prices of petroleum products.

The protesters, while sitting on donkey carts, raised slogans against incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and demanded to withdraw the price hike decision.

The workers told that they cannot afford petrol due to inflation because of which, they have come to meet PML-N leader on donkey carts.