ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Islamabad High Court (IHC) registrar office on Tuesday has raised objections over new petition of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice present Maryam Nawaz seeking annulment of Avenfield reference verdict.

According to details, the registrar office stated that Maryam Nawaz has mentioned the same appeal which she had already filed in the main plea. The office also stated that PML-N leader can only list fresh grounds after getting permission from the court.

Trial History

An accountability court on July 06, 2018 had sentencd former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (r) Muhammad Safdar for 10, 7 and 1 year in jail respectively, in Avenfield properties reference case filed by the National Accountability Bureau.



NAB’s prosecutor had argued law turns onus of proof on accused after ownership of flats [by Sharifs] has been established. He said, “The agreement of money transfer turned out to be fake. Likewise, the deed declaring Maryam Nawaz trustee was also proved fake. She possesses assets beyond her declared source of income.”



NAB prosecutor further added Sharifs had not registered ‘Calibri font’ trust deed in UK. He said, “Maryam Nawaz crafted this trust deed and declared his brother beneficial owner.”



Maryam Nawaz and Captain (r) Safdar, who were candidates for the general elections 2018, were also disqualified from contesting elections for 10 years each.



The sentence and a fine of 8 million pounds, or $10.6 million, came almost a year after Supreme Court removed Sharif from office and less than five months after the court barred him from holding office for life.