ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal cabinet on Tuesday approved recommendations regarding conducting seventh census and also decided to hold next general election under new census.

It should be noted that the last census in the country was conducted in 2017. The political leadership of Sindh had expressed reservations over the results of the census.

The political leadership was of the view that the population of urban areas of the province including Sindh in general and Karachi in particular has been underestimated in the census.

The federal cabinet meeting held in Islamabad with Prime Minister Imran Khan in chair deliberated on nine-point agenda.

The meeting partially approved proposals regarding the country s seventh census. The cabinet also approved the deployment of troops for the seventh census.

Sources said that during the meeting, the MQM’s Law Minister Farogh Naseem and Minister for Information Technology Aminul Haq opposed some of the proposals included in the census procedure.

The information technology minister said that the defecto procedure should be adopted for the census, adding that the person residing in the area should be counted in the population of the area during the census.