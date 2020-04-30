Kashmir has also puppet government same like Punjab, federal: Bilawal Bhutto

KOTLI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto has said that the people of Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) fought with rigging and AJK has also puppet government same like Punjab and federal.

While addressing the workers, Bilawal Bhutto paid tribute to the PPP workers of Kashmir. “Bhutto and Bibi of Kashmir are alive,” he added.

He also said that ‘Jiyalas’ in Kashmir are fighting against Imran Khan s puppets and the puppet government is engaged in conspiracies. “My relations with Kashmiri people are not just political, but it is a bond forged in blood. We fought with dictators so no value of the puppet before us,” he said.